Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California border officials seize more than $38 million worth of meth tucked inside shipment of kale

The methamphetamine found at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility weighed nearly 5,800 pounds

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Biden's border crisis: Shocking video of giant gaps in wall between US-Mexico reveals easy access for migrants Video

Biden's border crisis: Shocking video of giant gaps in wall between US-Mexico reveals easy access for migrants

Muckraker.com founder Anthony Rubin warns of strong cartel presence and border instability as video reveals open gaps in the wall dividing the U.S. and Mexico.

Border officials at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility in California seized more than $38 million worth of methamphetamine on Saturday found hidden inside a shipment of kale.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Wednesday they detained the driver, 34, for an alleged narcotics smuggling attempt after they extracted 268 packages within the vegetable shipment. The narcotics weighed 5,788.41 pounds.

A test confirmed the narcotics were methamphetamine, which has an estimated street value of $38,070,910, CBP said.

"The collaborative effort of our CBP officers to achieve a common goal is remarkably inspiring," said Rosa Hernandez the Port Director for the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility. "Our officers exemplify this every day as they dedicate themselves to protecting and serving their communities with unwavering commitment and outstanding work."

US BORDER PATROL CHIEF RAUL ORTIZ, WHO HAS LED BORDER ENFORCEMENT SINCE 2021, IS RETIRING

kale, meth

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility extracted meth containers from a shipment of kale. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

On Saturday, an initial inspection prompted a CBP officer to refer the tractor-trailer for further examination. The drugs were then found, and CBP officers subsequently seized the tractor and trailer, CBP said.

The incident took place at approximately 12:08 p.m.

MAYORKAS TOUTS RECORD-HIGH FENTANYL SEIZURES AT SOUTHERN BORDER

Containers, boxes

Nearly 5,800 pounds of methamphetamine was found hidden within a shipment of kale on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Separately, on Saturday, CBP personnel at Hidalgo International Bridge in Texas seized $1.7 million in cocaine aboard a commercial bus.

"Our frontline CBP officers remain dedicated to our border security mission and seizures like this one underscore that commitment to the mission," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez of the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

FENTANYL SEIZURES AT THE BORDER CONTINUE TO SPIKE, SHATTER RECORDS IN 2022

He added: "Our officers continue to utilize an effective combination of experience, technology and canines to zero-in on hard narcotics loads that try to blend in with regular traffic."

stacked packages

CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge in Texas seized packages containing cocaine. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Officers found 50 packages of alleged cocaine during a non-intrusive inspection system examination. The packages weighed more than 130 pounds CBP said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The narcotics have a street value of $1,767,926.

CBP seized the narcotics and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the incident.