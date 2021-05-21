Dead whale washes up on California beach, draws crowd of spectators

A dead fin whale washed ashore on Bolsa Chica State Beach in Orange County, California, Thursday, drawing a crowd of fascinated spectators.

"I would love to see a live whale now that I’ve seen how big they are and like it's crazy the magnitude of them," one beachgoer told NBC 4 Los Angeles.

Biologists estimate that the adult creature, which reportedly also washed ashore with a calf, weighs more than 115,000 pounds — or the equivalent of about 765 human beings, according to the outlet.

Biologists also believe, based on the whale's length of 68 feet, that it is an adult female.

HUGE 420-MILLION-YEAR-OLD FISH SPECIES REDISCOVERED IN INDIAN OCEAN

"Any opportunity we have to get to know these mysterious species that spend their life so far out in ocean is a great opportunity," the Pacific Marine Mammal Center's Alissa Demming told NBC 4.

12-YEAR-OLD FISERMAN WINS $15K FOR CATCHING 26-POUND FISH IN NEW YORK

Earlier in May, scientists dislodged the same female and her calf from beneath the hull of Her Majesty's Australian Ship (HMAS) after it arrived at San Siego Naval Base, the outlet reported.

The pair then washed ashore in Bolsa Chica on Wednesday night.

The Center for Biological Diversity on Monday sent a notice to the National Marine Fisheries Service and U.S. Navy demanding that the two agencies brainstorm ways to avoid endangered whale killings or face a lawsuit.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"These dead whales are grisly proof of the Navy’s dire ongoing threat to vulnerable marine mammals," the center said in a Thursday statement. "We’re asking the Biden administration to find a better balance of marine protection with military readiness."