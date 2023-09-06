California authorities locate, identify body of missing Netflix engineer found in San Francisco Bay

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A California Netflix engineer who went missing last month was positively identified after his unresponsive body was found in the waters of San Francisco Bay, and his death has been ruled a suicide.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division was contacted by the California Highway Patrol at about 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 29, notifying the office that an unconscious and unresponsive person was located by a passing boat in the San Francisco Bay, northeast of the Golden Gate Bridge.

When the body was found, U.S. Coast Guard Station Golden Gate immediately responded and recovered the body from the water before transporting it to Station Golden Gate in Sausalito, California. Paramedics who were waiting pronounced the subject deceased without attempting resuscitation efforts due to the physiological condition of the body, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the remains, which showed signs of advanced decomposition, prolonged exposure to the aquatic environment, and appreciable depredation, were unidentifiable and did not possess any type of identification.

After an investigation, the subject was identified Aug. 31 as 22-year-old Yohanes Stefanos Kidane of San Jose, California, formerly from Webster, New York.

The next day, the coroner’s office conducted an autopsy on Kidane’s body and determined the cause of death was from blunt impact injuries and drowning, while determining the mode of death to be suicide.

The San Jose Police Department spoke about Kidane’s disappearance on Aug. 21, saying the 22-year-old took a rideshare from San Jose to San Francisco on Aug. 14. He was last seen in San Francisco.

At the time, the department said no evidence had been recovered to suggest a crime had occurred.

Kidane graduated from Cornell University in New York in May, before moving to California to work as a software engineer for Netflix.

Some of his belongings were found near the Golden Gate Bridge, his older brother, Yosief Kidane, said the week before police made the announcement.

No money was missing from Kidane’s wallet, and his laptop was still inside his backpack.

