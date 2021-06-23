Crowd twerks on ambulance as EMTs respond to fatal shooting at Juneteenth event

Viral video shows people dancing, even twerking, on a California ambulance as emergency medical technicians responded to a fatal shooting in Oakland over the weekend, according to officials.

First responders with Falck Alameda County Emergency Medical Services were responding to a Saturday evening shooting during a Juneteenth event at Oakland’s Lake Merritt, where one person was killed and seven others were wounded, officials have said. Video shared on Twitter by user @Anthea06274890 shows EMTs loading a gurney out of the ambulance as a crowd gathers and begins to twerk against the vehicle.

A spokesperson for the Alameda County Health Care Services Agency confirmed to Fox News late Tuesday that the actions depicted in the video "occurred while the EMTs were attending to victims" related to the Saturday evening shooting.

The spokesperson, Jerri Applegate Randrup, said the crowd or their actions "did not impact or impede the treatment" or transport of any of the patients to a local hospital, which was approximately 10 minutes away.

Randrup said the first Falck ambulance arrived at the scene in just over five minutes, and all ambulances that responded "were able to locate, assess, provide immediate treatment, load, and depart the scene to the local trauma center" in less than eight minutes from the time they arrived.

"Falck reported that as soon as they loaded the patients and were ready to leave, the crowd backed away and let them leave without pushback or issue,"Randrup added in an email.

A 22-year-old San Francisco man was killed and six others were wounded in the shooting just before 6:30 p.m. local time in the 2200 block of Lakeshore Avenue.

The Oakland Police Department said about 1,000 people had gathered for a Juneteenth-related event when shots rang out.

Police officers in the area saw "two men running from the scene with firearms" immediately after the shooting. Both men have since been arrested.

Investigators said the shooting appeared to be gang-related and police are still looking for multiple shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Division at (510) 238-3821.