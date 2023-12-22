Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

California alleged thief caught on camera ramming SUV into Lululemon storefront, taking off with clothing

California police say that the suspect is responsible for a pair of recent commercial burglaries

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Police say a man drove an SUV through California Lululemon and stole pants Video

Police say a man drove an SUV through California Lululemon and stole pants

The Oakland Police Department said that a man drove his SUV into a Lulumenon store's doors and ransacked it. (Oakland Police Department)

California police are on the lookout for a man who was caught on camera allegedly using a vehicle to break into a clothing store and ransack its shelves. 

In surveillance footage released by the Oakland Police Department, a silver SUV is seen backing up into the Lululemon athleisure storefront on Tuesday and leaving a trail of broken glass. 

The video then cuts to inside the shop, which shows the male suspect leaning over a table and stealing one display's worth of clothing.

Lululemon's pants cost more than $100 per pair.

FLORIDA MAN GOES FISHING IN BASS PRO SHOPS POND, FLESS WITH LIVE 50-POUND TARPON

SUV ramming into Lululemon

Oakland police provided store surveillance video showing a man breaking into the Lululemon on Broadway on Tuesday.  (Oakland Police Department)

While the surveillance video does not show the SUV ramming into the storefront, the footage shows the path of destruction left by the suspect's vehicle.

"As you can see, the level of destruction that occurred to this business just for a person to go in and take a pair of pants is just absolutely ridiculous," Oakland Police Assistant Chief Tony Jones said at a news conference Thursday.

Man breaking into Lululemon

Oakland police provided store surveillance video showing a man breaking into a Lululemon storefront. (Oakland Police Department)

He implored anyone who knows the man to come forward so that "we can bring justice to this business," Jones said.

SEATTLE PORCH PIRATE'S ‘COLORFUL’ CAR CAUGHT ON CAMERA AFTER THEFT

He said that the alleged thief captured in the video is also responsible for breaking into an auto business just around the corner. 

Suspect stealing Lululemon

The video shows the man leaning over a table and grabbing a few pairs of pants.  (Oakland Police Department)

On Thursday, a pro-Palestinian rally turned violent with protesters breaking windows at a Walgreens, Starbucks and Wells Fargo in downtown Oakland.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Some of these businesses have been broken into multiple times," Jones said. "And it's just devastating to their ability to do business." 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.