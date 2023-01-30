CA skydiver seriously injured after parachute malfunctions

A skydiver was seriously injured when his parachute failed to open properly and he fell onto the roof of a home near San Diego, authorities said.

Paramedics responded around 5 p.m. Friday following reports that the skydiver struck the roof and then landed on the ground between two homes in Oceanside, the Union-Tribune reported.

Because the parachute opened partially, the skydiver did not go into a freefall, but the drop was "at an accelerated pace" and uncontrolled, the Oceanside Fire Department said in a statement.

The skydiver, an unidentified man in his 30s or 40s, suffered injuries described as serious, but not life threatening.

Nobody on the ground was hurt.