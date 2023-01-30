Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

CA skydiver seriously injured after parachute malfunctions

Skydiver fell onto a house roof near San Diego, California, after parachute opens partially

Associated Press
A skydiver was seriously injured when his parachute failed to open properly and he fell onto the roof of a home near San Diego, authorities said.

Paramedics responded around 5 p.m. Friday following reports that the skydiver struck the roof and then landed on the ground between two homes in Oceanside, the Union-Tribune reported.

Because the parachute opened partially, the skydiver did not go into a freefall, but the drop was "at an accelerated pace" and uncontrolled, the Oceanside Fire Department said in a statement.

A skydiver fell onto the roof of a house near San Diego, California, after his parachute malfunctioned.

A skydiver fell onto the roof of a house near San Diego, California, after his parachute malfunctioned. (Fox News)

The skydiver, an unidentified man in his 30s or 40s, suffered injuries described as serious, but not life threatening.

Nobody on the ground was hurt.