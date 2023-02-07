Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

CA deputies kill schizophrenic man armed with spike bat

California deputies were responding to a mother who called to get help on deescalating the situation

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Riverside California sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man diagnosed with schizophrenia Monday after he came towards them with a spike-tipped baseball bat, authorities said.

Deputies were called to a home in Moreno Valley just after 12:30 p.m. by a woman who reported that her son, 33-year-old Jesus Antonio Rodriguez, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, "was under the influence of an unknown substance and being aggressive towards her," a Sheriff's Department statement said.

"When deputies arrived, Rodriguez ran to his bedroom and started yelling at them from the doorway," the statement said.

Jesus Antonio Rodriguez, 33, suffering from schizophrenia was killed by California deputies Monday. 

Jesus Antonio Rodriguez, 33, suffering from schizophrenia was killed by California deputies Monday.  (Fox News)

Deputies tried to deescalate the situation but Rodriguez grabbed a baseball bat tipped with sharp metal spikes, authorities said.

Deputies fired twice with a stun gun, without effect, and Rodriguez was shot when he advanced towards them with the bat, the Sheriff's Department said.

Rodriguez died at the scene.

No deputies were harmed.

Moreno Valley is 70 miles east of Los Angeles.