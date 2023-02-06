Machete-wielding California man caught on video attacking food delivery driver's vehicle, suspect at large

Shocking dashcam footage shows the moments a San Jose, California, food delivery driver says a machete-wielding man smashed his vehicle’s window before the worker managed to drive off to safety.

The San Jose Police Department told Fox News Digital that as of Monday, no arrests have been made in connection to the disturbing violence caught on video one week ago.

On Jan. 30 at approximately 6:40 p.m., a caller reported being involved in a road rage incident, a spokesperson for the San Jose Police Department told Fox News Digital.

During the altercation, a male suspect used a machete to break the reporting party's passenger side window, police said. The suspect fled and was not identified.

Patrol officers responded and took a report for brandishing a weapon and vandalism, the spokesperson told Fox News Digital Monday. No injuries were reported.

The case has been assigned to an investigator.

The driver/reporting party is a Grubhub delivery driver, the spokesperson told Fox News Digital. No additional information was immediately available.

KTVU Fox 2, however, identified the delivery driver as Jerry Gonzales and reported he works for rival online food ordering company, DoorDash.

Video shows the suspect hop out of his van and grab what police say was a machete from his trunk. The man then smashed the window and door of Gonzales' vehicle. Gonzales said he tried to follow the alleged attacker as he tried to drive around him to get away but then called police.

"I didn’t see what it was. I thought it was a baseball bat or something. And then I was like, ‘Oh shoot. Let’s get out of here, Jerry. We’ve got to go.'" the delivery driver told KTVU.

The incident happened near the intersection of Judith Street and Tradewinds Drive in San Jose.