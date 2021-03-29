BYU police arrest groping suspect after five reported incidents

Brigham Young University police have arrested a 26-year-old Provo man in connection with groping five groping incidents at the Utah college over the weekend

Three women reported being groped Saturday afternoon on the local campus; two more women made reports about incidents on Sunday.

According to KSTU, the Fox-affiliated TV station in Salt Lake City, Utah, around 4:30 p.m. MT, campus police had taken the suspect into custody. Officials say the suspect has admitted to the five attacks.

USC AGREES TO $852 MILLION PAYOUT IN SEX ABUSE LAWSUIT

While not immediately identified, the station reported that the suspect is "affiliated" with the school. However, it remains unclear if he is a student or an employee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The school has a history of similar assaults.

A former BYU track team member was charged in two groping incidents in 2014, when 16 women around BYU’s campus reported being groped.

His record was expunged after entered into a diversion agreement with prosecutors.