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FBI

Butler man’s online rants to kill Trump end in guilty plea after FBI probe

Shawn Monper obtained a firearms permit and said he had been buying one gun a month since the election

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
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Man sentenced to life in prison for attempted assassination of Donald Trump Video

Man sentenced to life in prison for attempted assassination of Donald Trump

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A Butler, Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to making threats to assassinate President Donald Trump, other U.S. officials and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Shawn Monper, 32, pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of threatening to assault and murder U.S. officials and federal law enforcement officers with intent to impede or retaliate against them while they were carrying out their duties.

Law enforcement officials arrested Monper on April 9, 2025, after launching an investigation into threats posted on YouTube by a user identified as "Mr Satan."

The FBI was notified about Monper’s YouTube account on April 8, 2025, and was able to link it to his home in Butler.

BONDI PRAISES RYAN ROUTH VERDICT, SAYS ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WAS AN 'AFFRONT TO OUR VERY NATION ITSELF'

President Donald Trump walking through a door way.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to address the nation from the Cross Hall of the White House on April 1, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

He made several threatening statements between Jan. 15 and April 5, including that he was "going to assassinate" Trump "myself," that "ICE are terrorist people, we need to start killing them," and that "eventually im going to do a mass shooting."

On Feb. 17, he wrote: "Nah, we just need to start killing people, Trump, Elon [Musk], all the heads of agencies Trump appointed, and anyone who stands in the way. Remember, we are the majority, MAGA is a minority of the country, and by the time its time to make the move, they will be weakened, many will be crushed by these policies, and they will want revenge too. American Revolution 2.0."

The FBI investigation also found that Monper obtained a firearms permit after Trump’s inauguration, which he referenced on his YouTube account.

MAN ACCUSED OF PLOTTING TRUMP ASSASSINATION CLAIMS IRAN FORCED HIM TO

Trump in Virginia.

President Donald Trump walks at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo)

"I have bought several guns and been stocking up on ammo since Trump got in office," he wrote after Trump's second inauguration. In March, he added, "I have been buying 1 gun a month since the election, body armor, and ammo."

Monper threatened ICE again on April 1, writing, "If I see an armed ICE agent, I will consider it a domestic terrorist, and an active shooter and open fire on them."

The Butler Township Police Department in Pennsylvania investigated the case alongside the FBI.

FBI 'STONEWALLED' HOUSE TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT INVESTIGATION, CONGRESSMEN ALLEGEU.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy scheduled Monper’s sentencing for August 12, 2026.

Monper faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison on each count, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

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Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally in Butler on July 13, 2024. The shooter was killed by the Secret Service.

Former President Donald Trump being rushed offstage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter is dead after injuring former U.S. President Donald Trump, killing one audience member and injuring another in the shooting. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Ryan Routh was also arrested for attempting to assassinate the president in September 2024 after he was found armed and lying in wait outside his golf course in West Palm Beach. In February, Routh was sentenced to life in prison plus seven years.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.
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