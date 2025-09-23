Bondi praises Ryan Routh verdict, says assassination attempt was an 'affront to our very nation itself'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Tuesday’s guilty verdict for Ryan Routh, who was accused of trying to assassinate President Donald Trump while he played a round of golf at a Florida golf course, was part of the Justice Department’s commitment to combating political violence.

A jury convicted Routh on all charges after he attempted to assassinate then-presidential candidate Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club last September.

Following the verdict, Routh reportedly tried to stab himself in the neck with a pen before four U.S. Marshals restrained him.

"Today’s guilty verdict against would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh illustrates the Department of Justice’s commitment to punishing those who engage in political violence," Bondi said. "This attempted assassination was not only an attack on our President, but an affront to our very nation itself. I am grateful to U.S. Attorney Jason Quiñones, his entire trial team, and our law enforcement partners for protecting President Trump and securing this important verdict."

Trump took to Truth Social to congratulate Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

"Congratulations to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, and the entire DOJ team on the conviction, in Florida, of the person who attempted an assassination on my life. The trial was meticulously handled, and I would like to thank the Judge and Jury for their time, professionalism, and patience. This was an evil man with an evil intention, and they caught him," Trump wrote. "I would also like to thank the Secret Service, Department of Florida Law Enforcement, and the wonderful person who spotted him running from the site of the crime, and acted by following him, and getting all information on car type and license plate to the Sheriff’s Office, IMMEDIATELY, which led to his arrest and conviction. What incredible instinct and foresight this person had — A very big moment for JUSTICE IN AMERICA!"

Trump, who was in New York City attending Tuesday's United Nations General Assembly when the verdict was announced, told reporters he was "very appreciative" of the justice that was given and the way it was handled by the Justice Department.

"Everybody involved, along with their team of people, handled it really well, and it was very important," he said. "You can’t let things like that happen. It’s not just about me — it’s about protecting any president, or even any person."

"You can’t allow that to happen. And so justice was served, and we’ll see what happens," he added. "But I very much appreciate the judge and jury and everybody on that. It was so professionally handled, and it’s a great honor."

Routh, 59, was charged on five federal criminal counts, including attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, and multiple firearms offenses.

He faces life in prison.