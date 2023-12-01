Expand / Collapse search
Connecticut

Bus driver who claimed to accidentally eat THC gummies, pass out on highway granted probation

The bus driver alleged he unknowingly ate THC-infused candies because he cannot speak or read English

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
A bus driver, who says he unintentionally ingested gummies with a high level of THC and passed out on the highway, has been granted probation. 

Jinhuan Chen, 59, told a state judge in Bridgeport, Connecticut, that he did not know the candies were laced with the substance because he cannot speak or read English.

"Mr. Chen considers himself fortunate that no one was harmed," said Daniel Esposito, Chen's attorney.

Boston bus

A driver with Go Go Sun Tours in Boston passed out at the wheel on March 13 after pulling his bus over on the Interstate on March 13. The driver accidentally consumed THC-infused gummies. (Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"I didn’t know it was marijuana," Chen previously told the court through a Mandarin translator. "I didn’t know."

Chen is a 10-year veteran driver of Boston-based bus company Go Go Sun Tours. 

He was arrested on March 13 after pulling his bus over on the side of Interstate 95 in Stratford and passing out in the driver's seat with 38 passengers on board.

When police arrived and found Chen, he was in possession of a bag of Smokies Edibles Cannabis Infused Fruit Chews.

He has been ordered to complete a two-year probation period, after which all 38 counts of reckless endangerment will be erased from his record.

"This potentially could have had devastating consequences, but he immediately pulled over and called 911," Judge Elizabeth Reid said.

thc gummies

Bus driver Jinhuan Chen told a superior court judge in Bridgeport, Connecticut that he accidentally ingested THC-infused gummies while driving because he could not read the label of the candies. (Chet Strange/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Manager of Go Go Sun Tour Victor Chen vouched for his long-time employee, saying he was not known to abuse substances and only had an addiction to sweets.

"He doesn’t drink, he doesn’t smoke, but he has a sweet tooth and likes candy," Chen said.

He added, "This would never have happened a couple of years ago, but now there’s marijuana everywhere here."

