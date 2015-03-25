Bus Crashes Into Popular Philly Restaurant

A collision between a DRPA vehicle and a SEPTA bus has demolished part of a popular Philadelphia restaurant.

The overnight accident pushed a SEPTA bus into Monk's Café. No one was seriously injured in the accident.

City officials confirm the SEPTA bus was traveling northbound on 16th Street when it was struck by a DPRA vehicle traveling westbround on Spruce.

Restaurant owner Tom Peters tells Fox 29 he lives in the building and was awoken when he saw a cloud of dust and the bus in the front part of his restaurant.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were taken to Jefferson Hospital to be treated.

Monk's Cafe suffered major damage. The buidling also has residents who live in apartments who were evacuated.

There is no word on when the intersection will be reopened.

The Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania is setting up a shelter for any residents displaced by the accident.

Click here for more on this story from MyFoxPhilly.