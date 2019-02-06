Burnt body found in car of missing Wisconsin woman: report

A body burnt beyond recognition was found inside a missing Wisconsin teacher’s car, a report said Tuesday.

The car of Kathleen Ryan, who was last seen Saturday afternoon, was found on fire in the driveway of a home in Lake County, Ill., later that night, Chicago station WGN-TV reported. The coroner will use DNA and dental records to identify the body, which could take weeks or months.

SEARCH FOR SAVANNAH SPURLOCK CONTINUES ON HER BIRTHDAY AS CREWS FOCUS ON RIVER

“At this point, we’re hoping it wasn’t her in the car,” Ryan’s adult son, Maxwell, told the station. “We hope someone took the car, and she’s out there somewhere. … We just love her, and we want her home. It’s as simple as that.”

Ryan, a Milwaukee-area resident, is a teacher at St. Augustine Preparatory Academy, FOX6 Milwaukee reported. She was supposed to meet one of her sons at a basketball game Saturday, but never arrived.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are optimistic that she is somewhere, and that she gets back, because we miss her," Ryan's son, Zack, told the station."It's her birthday."