Burglars steal guns from California store after crashing into entrance with stolen car

Burglars crashed a car into a gun store in Camarillo, California, and stole firearms from inside, according to officials.

The incident happened Monday morning at about 4:20 a.m. at the Camarillo Gun Store located at 1780 Ventura Blvd., the Ventura County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

Deputies responded to the scene and found a blue Kia sedan had crashed into the storefront to gain access to the inside of the building, leaving shattered glass on the ground.

Several burglars then exited the vehicle and smashed two or three display cases to steal the guns. The exact number of guns stolen is unclear at this time, as inventory is being taken.

The Kia was confirmed to have been stolen just hours before the burglary, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said a second vehicle is believed to have been used as a getaway vehicle to flee the scene.

No suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the burglary.

The incident remains under investigation.