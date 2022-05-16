Buffalo shooting suspect Payton Gendron 'had plans to continue his attack,' police commissioner says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Monday that mass shooting suspect Payton Gendron – had he not been stopped – would have continued looking for more Black people to kill, according to ABC News.

"We have uncovered information that if he escaped the supermarket he had plans to continue his attack," Gramaglia told the network.

Gramaglia added that Gendron had plans to possibly go to another store or location.

The development comes as President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are preparing to travel to Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday.

Gendron, 18, is accused of opening fire at a Tops Friendly Market grocery store there Saturday afternoon, killing 10 people and injuring three others.

Eleven of the victims were Black individuals, while the remaining two victims were White, authorities have said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Saturday night that the Department of Justice is investigating the Buffalo mass shooting as a "hate crime and an act of racially-motivated violent extremism."

Gendron was charged with first-degree murder and was ordered held without bail after pleading not guilty Saturday.

He is due back in court on Thursday.

