Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US Fires

Pacific Palisades inferno forces thousands to flee California homes; 'life-threatening' winds whip wildfire

Getty Villa 'currently safe,' says spokesperson

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Thousands of Malibu residents under evacuation orders as wildfire surrounds upscale Southern California city Video

Thousands of Malibu residents under evacuation orders as wildfire surrounds upscale Southern California city

The fire was 0% contained Tuesday night and has drawn around 1,500 firefighters from Los Angeles County (Credit: Reuters)

A large brush fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in Pacific Palisades, prompting mandatory evacuations affecting tens of thousands of people and highway closures.

There are more than 13,000 buildings and 26,000 people in the evacuation zone, which has been labeled "under immediate threat," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No injuries or fatalities were confirmed, as of 5 p.m., according to LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart.

California brush fire prompts mandatory evacuation of thousands Video
LA fires

A firefighter douses a hot spot as a brush fire burns in Pacific Palisades, California on January 7, 2025. A fast-moving brushfire in a Los Angeles suburb burned buildings and sparked evacuations Tuesday as "life threatening" winds whipped the region. More than 200 acres (80 hectares) was burning in Pacific Palisades, a upscale spot with multi-million dollar homes in the Santa Monica Mountains, shuttering a key highway and blanketing the area with thick smoke. (Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)

One of those on high alert is the Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades off Pacific Coast Highway.

RECORD FIRE IN CALIFORNIA BURNS HUNDREDS OF ACRES, FORCES EVACUATIONS, INJURES MULTIPLE FIREFIGHTERS

Getty spokesperson Alexandria Sivak told Fox News Digital the Getty Villa is now closed to non-emergency staff. 

"It is already closed to the public on Tuesdays, so there were no [members of the] public on site," Sivak said. "The villa site is currently safe, and we are in ongoing contact with LAFD and closely monitoring the situation."

Officials said the department is prioritizing all structures as the flames spread, not just those that may be tourist attractions.

"They're all notable to us," Stewart said. "We're working to extinguish and defend all structures."

LA fires

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 7: The city skyline is seen as the Palisades Fire burns amid a powerful windstorm on January 7, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California. The fast-moving wildfire is threatening homes in the coastal neighborhood amid intense Santa Ana Winds and dry conditions in Southern California. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

LA fires

A brush fire burns near homes in Pacific Palisafes, California on January 7, 2025. A fast-moving brushfire in a Los Angeles suburb burned buildings and sparked evacuations Tuesday as "life threatening" winds whipped the region. More than 200 acres (80 hectares) was burning in Pacific Palisades, a upscale spot with multi-million dollar homes in the Santa Monica Mountains, shuttering a key highway and blanketing the area with thick smoke. (Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)

There are mandatory evacuation orders in place from Merrimac Road west to Topanga Canyon Boulevard, and south to Pacific Coast Highway. 

An evacuation center has been opened at Westwood Recreation Center, located at 1350 South Sepulveda Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Stewart said if needed, the city's emergency management division will provide information about additional locations.

Wildfires in Los Angeles

A firefighter responds, as a wildfire breaks-out near Pacific Palisades on the west side of Los Angeles during a weather driven windstorm in Southern California, January 7, 2025.   (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Palisades Fire red flag

The Palisades Fire, which broke out Tuesday afternoon, prompted mandatory evacuations in Southern California. (LAFD)

A fire that started at about 1:30 p.m. near Piedra Morada and Monte Hermoso drives quickly escalated by 2 p.m., with nearly 20 acres burned, according to the department.

The fire impacted roughly 200 acres by 3 p.m., demolishing several buildings in the Pacific Palisades Highlands.

TENNESSEE MAN ALLEGEDLY KILLED WOMAN BEFORE LIGHTING CHURCH ABLAZE, SAID HE WAS 'GOING TO GET GOD'S WATER'

Palisades Fire

The Palisades Fire, which broke out Tuesday afternoon, prompted mandatory evacuations in Southern California. (LAFD)

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles warned of a "life-threatening and dangerous windstorm" rolling through the area late Tuesday through Wednesday. Red flag warnings are expected to remain in place until Thursday evening.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

Related Topics