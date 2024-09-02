Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

Record Fire in California burns hundreds of acres, forces evacuations, injures multiple firefighters

An investigation by fire officials determined the fire was human-caused

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Top Headlines for September 1 Video

Fox News Top Headlines for September 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Record Fire that started near San Jacinto, California, burned more than 650 acres on Sunday, according to officials.

The brush fire was reported at around 2:15 p.m. near Soboba Road and Gilman Spring Road north of San Jacinto, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

An investigation by fire officials determined the fire was human-caused.

SMALL PLANE CRASHES INTO OREGON TOWNHOUSES, KILLING 2 ON BOARD: REPORT

Riverside County Fire Department trucks

An investigation by fire officials determined the fire was human-caused. (Riverside County Fire Department)

The fire remains at 0% contained as of 10 p.m. local time, the fire department said.

At least six firefighters working to put out the fire were hospitalized with minor injuries. Ground units and water-dropping aircraft assisted in battling the fire.

TENNESSEE MAN ALLEGEDLY KILLED WOMAN BEFORE LIGHTING CHURCH ABLAZE, SAID HE WAS 'GOING TO GET GOD'S WATER'

Firetruck

At least six firefighters working to put out the fire were hospitalized with minor injuries. (iStock)

Evacuation warnings were issued for parts of Riverside County in response to the fire.

A care and reception center has been opened at Nicolet Middle School in Banning.

Side of a firetruck

Evacuation warnings were issued for parts of Riverside County in response to the fire. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fire remains under investigation.