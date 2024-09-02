Record Fire in California burns hundreds of acres, forces evacuations, injures multiple firefighters

The Record Fire that started near San Jacinto, California, burned more than 650 acres on Sunday, according to officials.

The brush fire was reported at around 2:15 p.m. near Soboba Road and Gilman Spring Road north of San Jacinto, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

An investigation by fire officials determined the fire was human-caused.

The fire remains at 0% contained as of 10 p.m. local time, the fire department said.

At least six firefighters working to put out the fire were hospitalized with minor injuries. Ground units and water-dropping aircraft assisted in battling the fire.

Evacuation warnings were issued for parts of Riverside County in response to the fire.

A care and reception center has been opened at Nicolet Middle School in Banning.

The fire remains under investigation.