Gunman opens fire in broad daylight in New York City, forcing woman pushing baby stroller to flee

A gunman in Brooklyn was seen on surveillance video opening fire in broad daylight, forcing passersby to flee the area, including a woman pushing a baby stroller.

Video footage shows a man wearing a black head covering and all black clothing opening fire on another man near the corner of Wyckoff and Hoyt streets around 9 a.m. Monday morning.

OFF-DUTY FDNY FIREFIGHTER BEATEN IN PARK; 2 TEEN SUSPECTS CHARGED WITH GANG ASSAULT

A woman pushing a baby stroller is seen leaving the scene as bullets fly, and another man is also seen running from the area.

Police said a 53-year-old victim was shot in the foot and is being treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

The NYPD is asking the public for help identifying the suspect in the case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident comes after New York City saw an especially bloody summer last year with 205 shooting incidents in June alone when protests and riots spread across the country in response to the death of George Floyd. Shootings dipped down this June, with police recording 165 shooting incidents.