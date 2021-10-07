Brian Laundrie manhunt: Christopher Laundrie enters Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, joins search

Brian Laundrie's father, Christopher Laundrie, has entered the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida in the search for his fugitive son.

He arrived in his Dodge Ram pickup truck alone Thursday before he went through a gate with law enforcement personnel, which included North Port Police.

The park is adjacent to the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve, where law enforcement has been searching for Brian Laundrie for weeks.

The development comes after Laundrie’s attorney said Wednesday that Christopher Laundrie would begin assisting authorities in the search for his son, who was last seen Sept. 13, just days after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, officially became a missing person.

The FBI uncovered Petito’s remains at a remote Wyoming campsite on Sept. 19.

"Chris Laundrie was asked to assist law enforcement in their search for Brian at the preserve today," Steve Bertolino, the Laundrie family's attorney, told Fox News Wednesday night. "Since the preserve has been closed to the public, Chris has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta believe Brian may be."

Brian Laundrie had been named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance days before authorities found her dead. On Sept. 23, the FBI announced a federal warrant for bank fraud charges after he allegedly used someone else’s debit card without authorization for more than $1,000.

His whereabouts remained unknown as of Thursday – but a search at the reserve has continued for weeks, even with reports of possible sightings in other parts of Florida and along the Appalachian Trail where it runs down the border of North Carolina and Tennessee.