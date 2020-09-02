Breonna Taylor's boyfriend sues city of Louisville, police department

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, who fired the "warning shot" seconds before Louisville police burst into their apartment on a no-knock warrant and fired off dozens of rounds that resulted in Taylor's death, filed a civil suit against the police department and the city Tuesday.

Police say the boyfriend, Kenneth Walker -- a legal gun owner -- fired a shot that allegedly struck Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) Sgt. Jon Mattingly in the leg.

Walker was initially charged with attempted murder of a police officer but it was later dropped. Walker said Tuesday during a news conference that the charge was “meant to silence me and cover up Breonna’s murder.”

The lawsuit, in part, hopes to prevent Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine from reinstating the charge against Walker in the future.

Walker argues that of some 35 rounds of gunfire by multiple officers on that day in March, one could have been the one that struck officer Mattingly.

Walker's attorney Steve Romines said there were "two volleys of gunfire that night, and they were about a minute and eight seconds apart.”

“It was not reported that an officer was shot until after the second volley of gunshots ... Until we see the ballistics report, we think it is much more likely that one of the 35 to 45 shots fired by LMPD is what struck Officer Mattingly,” he added.

Walker is seeking unspecified monetary damages from LMPD as well as the City of Louisville for several claims, including assault, battery, false arrest and imprisonment, and malicious prosecution.

The suit names 13 officers -- three who fired their weapons into Taylor's apartment, including Mattingly and detectives Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison -- as well as at least 10 other LMPD officers, WAVE News reported.

Hankison was fired in June for “blindly” firing 10 shots into Taylor’s apartment from outside. None of the officers have been arrested or criminally charged despite nearly six months of national protests since Taylor's death in March.

The suit also names embattled Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad, current Interim LMPD Chief Rob Schroeder, Wine and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Cameron has denied any involvement in the case and has said his office is working to have their name removed from the suit.