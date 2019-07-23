Texas boy, 6, goes viral by saluting military at San Antonio airport

A photo of a Texas first-grader saluting military members at San Antonio International Airport has gone viral.

Fox San Antonio posted the photo of Jace Vega, 6, on its Facebook page Sunday. The image had garnered nearly 2,500 "likes" and been shared close to 1,500 times as of Tuesday afternoon.

When asked why he gave the salute, Jace answered: "Because they fight for our country."

Jace's father, Joe Vega, told Fox San Antonio that his family met him at the airport as he returned from a trip to Colorado Springs. It was there that Jace saw the military members and stopped to salute them.

"Why don't you tell them [the station] what you told me that maybe you want to be a soldier someday, right?" Joe Vega asked his son, who responded: "Yep."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joe Vega told the station he was proud to see his son show respect to the military and added that the photo has opened up potential opportunities for his son.

"A couple of companies have reached out to us and some other people just reached out to my wife," he said. "They want to use his picture in the airport somewhere in Florida. A couple of locally owned veteran companies who do shirts, that's locally owned and operated, they're going to do a couple of shirts with him."

Click for more from Fox San Antonio.