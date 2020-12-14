Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi
Published

Boy, 2, abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off in Mississippi with extra clothes, note: police

The boy was unable to give police his name

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
Mississippi police responded Monday to a Goodwill drop-off where a healthy 2-year-old boy was abandoned with a change of clothes and a note that said, “child abandoned…no phone number for mom,” according to reports.

“The male child is approximately 2 years old and is unable to give his name or the names of his parents or relatives,” the Southaven Police Department said on Facebook.

This 2-year-old boy knew how old he was, but not his name after being abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off in Southaven, Mississippi.

This 2-year-old boy knew how old he was, but not his name after being abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off in Southaven, Mississippi. (Southaven Police Department)

Police said they were looking for a man and a woman who were in a beat up vehicle and were seen on surveillance video abandoning the child at the Southaven Goodwill Store on Stateline Road East around 9:40 a.m.

The man was wearing black jogging pants and a black cowboy hat when he dropped off the little boy, police said.

Police told WREG-TV the note that said “child abandoned…no phone number for mom” was scrawled on a paper towel.

Police released this photo in the case of a boy, 2, abandoned at a Goodwill in Mississippi. 

Police released this photo in the case of a boy, 2, abandoned at a Goodwill in Mississippi.  (Southaven Police Department)

Police found the note in a plastic Kroger bag dropped off with the boy. Also inside was a change of clothes and some food, according to the station.

The station reported interviewing a Goodwill worker who took the child.

Police said this woman was being sought in the abandonment of a 2-year old boy at a Goodwill drop-off in Mississippi.

Police said this woman was being sought in the abandonment of a 2-year old boy at a Goodwill drop-off in Mississippi. (Southaven Police Department )

He said the man walked up to him and said “the child’s mother couldn’t care for him” before walking away, according to the station.

The worker told the station the boy had on clothes ill-suited for Monday morning's chilly weather.

Car that brought child to a Goodwill in Mississippi where he was abandoned. 

Car that brought child to a Goodwill in Mississippi where he was abandoned.  (Southaven Police Department)

He also described the boy as being in good spirits, laughing, playing with toys and eating food as they waited for police to arrive.

The boy did know how old he was, holding up two fingers when asked how old he was.