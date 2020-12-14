Boy, 2, abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off in Mississippi with extra clothes, note: police

Mississippi police responded Monday to a Goodwill drop-off where a healthy 2-year-old boy was abandoned with a change of clothes and a note that said, “child abandoned…no phone number for mom,” according to reports.

“The male child is approximately 2 years old and is unable to give his name or the names of his parents or relatives,” the Southaven Police Department said on Facebook.

Police said they were looking for a man and a woman who were in a beat up vehicle and were seen on surveillance video abandoning the child at the Southaven Goodwill Store on Stateline Road East around 9:40 a.m.

The man was wearing black jogging pants and a black cowboy hat when he dropped off the little boy, police said.

Police told WREG-TV the note that said “child abandoned…no phone number for mom” was scrawled on a paper towel.

Police found the note in a plastic Kroger bag dropped off with the boy. Also inside was a change of clothes and some food, according to the station.

The station reported interviewing a Goodwill worker who took the child.

He said the man walked up to him and said “the child’s mother couldn’t care for him” before walking away, according to the station.

The worker told the station the boy had on clothes ill-suited for Monday morning's chilly weather.

He also described the boy as being in good spirits, laughing, playing with toys and eating food as they waited for police to arrive.

The boy did know how old he was, holding up two fingers when asked how old he was.