Bowling ball smashed on worker's head at Michigan bowling alley

Police are searching for two suspects seen viciously attacking an employee — with hard violent punches and a bowling ball — at a Michigan bowling alley last week.

The Detroit News reported that the fight unfolded at around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday after the employee, a 28-year-old Roseville man, asked a group of unruly guests to leave, the Roseville Police Department said.

The first suspect reached over the bowling counter and punched the employee in the face, police said. The second suspect, who had stepped behind the counter, then started punching and kicking the employee in the face and body.

The first suspect walked behind the counter, picked up a bar stool and struck the employee on the head, police said. The first suspect also picked up a bowling ball and smashed it on the back of the employee’s head.

Police said the employee fell to the ground and both subjects continued to kick the employee in the head before they ran off.

Roseville Police Department posted surveillance footage of the fight on its Facebook page. Roseville is a 20-minute drive northeast of Detroit.

Police said the first suspect is a black man in his early 20s, approximately 200 pounds, with a close shaved beard and tattoos on his arms. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a white T-shirt with a black short-sleeve button-up and black pants.

Police said the second suspect is a black man also in his early 20s, approximately 170 pounds with braided hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt and black sweatpants with white stripes on the side.

The second suspect has been identified by authorities, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported, but his name isn’t being released yet.

Anyone with information has been advised to contact the Roseville Police Department.