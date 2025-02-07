Expand / Collapse search
Police arrest woman after death of 'rising star' reporter Adan Manzano during Super Bowl week

The suspect attempted to use Manzano's credit card in New Orleans, police said

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Louisiana woman was arrested after the death of Adan Manzano, a Kansas City-based sports reporter on assignment in New Orleans for the Super Bowl. 

Danette Colbert allegedly used Manzano's credit card multiple times throughout New Orleans.

She faces multiple property crime charges, including fraud and theft-related offenses, police said. 

Her arrest record includes allegations of theft, among other suspected criminal acts. An investigation is ongoing.

Super Bowl LIX football

A Wilson football with the Super Bowl logo at the Super Bowl Host Committee Handoff press conference at the Super Bowl LVIII media center at the Mandalay Bay North Convention Center in Las Vegas Feb. 12, 2024. (Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports)

Manzano traveled to New Orleans to provide coverage for KGKC, Kansas City's Telemundo affiliate, and Tico Sports. Steve Downing, the general manager of KGKC, said Manzano's body was found inside his hotel room Wednesday night.

A cause of death was not immediately provided.

Adan Manzano headshot

Adan Manzano was 27. (Telemundo Kansas City)

KGKC released a statement offering condolences to Manzano's loved ones. Telemundo Kansas City also confirmed its cooperation with authorities in a statement posted to its social media platform.

"Adan was a true professional and a rising star, who exemplified excellence in his work. We will deeply miss Adan and his passion for sports, and the contributions he made to the local community," Telemundo 39's statement says. 

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

adan manzano photo

Adan Manzano was on assignment at the Super Bowl in New Orleans. (Telemundo Kansas City)

Manzano's wife, Ashleigh Boyd, died in a car crash last year in Kansas.  

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.