EDUCATION
More than 1,000 Boston teachers, staff call out sick amid omicron surge after winter break

The city's public schools remained open following winter break

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Former CDC Director Redfield: We have to keep schools open Video

Former CDC Director Redfield: We have to keep schools open

Dr. Robert Redfield warns of the harm of school closures and argues the U.S. needs to move forward through the COVID-19 pandemic with the help of adequate testing.

More than 1,100 Boston public school staff members have called out sick as of Tuesday, a Boston Public Schools spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

The city's public schools remained open, however, as those teachers and staff members stayed home — some who tested positive for COVID-19, while others called out sick for other reasons.

A teacher gets a COVID-19 test kit handed to her by Jordan Weymer, the school principal at the Donald McKay K-8 school in East Boston, on Jan. 3, 2022. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"We’ll assess the health and safety issues presented as well as the operational issues that we may already have, the staffing issues," School Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said Monday, NBC 10 Boston reported.

TEACHERS UNIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY CITE COVID SURGE TO DEMAND HALT TO IN-PERSON LEARNING

Of those 1,100 staff members, 461 teachers and 52 bus drivers called out sick, Cassellius said, according to the outlet.

"We have our central office teams, many of us are licensed teachers, myself included, if I have to go out and teach in a classroom I’m going to do that. But our goal is to keep classes going and to keep students in person," she continued.

More than 150 staff members called out sick over the weekend as the school district distributed at-home testing kits.

Travelers pull luggage while walking on a pedestrian bridge between terminals at Logan International Airport, in Boston, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, the day before Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) 

Boston has seen record-high COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, with an average 1,046 new positive cases per day and a community positivity rate of 18.2%, according to the city. 

Nearly 70% of Boston residents are fully vaccinated, according to the city's Public Health Commission.

