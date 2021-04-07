Border-region terror suspects have GOP's McCarthy sounding alarm

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Border-region terror suspects have GOP's McCarthy sounding the alarm

EXCLUSIVE: House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday requested a classified briefing from the FBI and CIA for congressional leadership and Vice President Harris about suspected terrorists apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border, sounding the alarm about "the number of bad actors" that have escaped arrest and could currently be residing in the U.S.

This week, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that two Yemeni men had been apprehended and identified on a terror watch list in the El Centro Sector in California in the last two months.

In a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and CIA Director William Burns, exclusively obtained by Fox News, McCarthy, R-Calif., requested a "classified briefing regarding certain individuals apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol" for himself, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, as well as Vice President Harris, citing her recent appointment to lead the Biden administration's efforts on the border crisis. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



CBS defends '60 Minutes' DeSantis report despite pledge to provide 'full, fair, and contexted reporting'

When then-President Donald Trump accused CBS News' "60 Minutes" of deceptively editing an interview he did with correspondent Lesley Stahl during the 2020 election campaign, the program stood by a pledge of "full, fair and contexted reporting."

However, the network's response to criticism of a botched hit piece targeting Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis suggests it has strayed from its once-lauded professional standard.

On Tuesday, the network appeared to drastically lower the bar with its defense of a selectively edited clip of DeSantis responding to allegations by correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi that the governor engaged in a pay-to-play scheme by giving supermarket chain Publix lucrative vaccine distribution rights following a $100,000 donation to his political action committee. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Steyn: Biden 'consciously enriching cartels' with 'entirely dissolved' southern border

In his "Fox News Primetime" monologue on Tuesday, host Mark Steyn lamented the exponential increase in human smuggling into the U.S. as the Biden administration fails to secure the southern border.

Steyn said that under the current president, the Department of Homeland Security is "laughably misnamed" and that the chaos and undoing of previously stringent policies have opened a horrifying "express-lane" for human traffickers.

Steyn also told of a Filipino national serving as a priest in Vermont reportedly being deported because his temporary visa expired before the bureaucracy was able to process his Green Card application.

"Fortunately under the laughably misnamed Department of Homeland Security there's now an express check-in -- Just get a human trafficker to throw you into the country," he said, pointing to video of Mexican traffickers dropping toddlers off of a 14-foot section of border wall constructed under President Donald Trump. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity on Tuesday night ripped President Biden, his administration and the media for consistently lying about the new Georgia election law, accusing them of failing the country with consistent corruption and deception.



"In reality, he was caught red-handed lying over and over again and again about it," Hannity said about Biden on "Hannity." "Why is everything so scripted? From the reporters he calls on, to the note cards he reads from. What exactly is Joe Biden doing all day? Does anyone even know? Who is actually running the White House?



"Because sadly, instead of covering these real, obvious issues surrounding the President of the United States, the mob in the media is trying to find new, creative ways to spread lies about Republicans," he added.

