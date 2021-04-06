Steyn: Biden 'consciously enriching cartels' with 'entirely dissolved' southern border

In his "Fox News Primetime" monologue on Tuesday, host Mark Steyn lamented the exponential increase in human smuggling into the United States as the Biden administration fails to secure the southern border.

Steyn said that under the current president, the Department of Homeland Security is "laughably misnamed" and that the chaos and undoing of previously stringent policies have opened a horrifying "express-lane" for human traffickers.

"I'm an immigrant to this great Republic," he said, specifying that he was a legal immigrant from Canada.

"Don't worry, I'm not an undocumented immigrant. I'm the other kind -- and boy, I wouldn't make that mistake again: Years in the system, the arbitrary whelms of the bureaucracy, the paperwork..."

Steyn also remarked of a Filipino national serving as a priest in Vermont reportedly being deported because his temporary visa expired before the bureaucracy was able to process his Green Card application.

"Fortunately under the laughably misnamed Department of Homeland Security there's now an express check-in -- Just get a human trafficker to throw you into the country," he said, pointing to video of Mexican traffickers dropping toddlers off of a 14-foot section of border wall constructed under President Donald Trump.

"It's time for your toddler to start crawling -- through the desert," he said.

Steyn said that for some reason, people on the left see a lax immgration system like the one being instituted as "compassionate."

"[They] think the government being industrial-scale enablers of some of the most evil people on the planet is progressive and compassionate. It's not," he said.

"There is nothing kind about incentivizing human trafficking, which, by the way, is merely a synonym for slavery and the same people who want to tear down the statue if the guy's family had a plantation 300 years ago are all cool with the global trade in human beings of the 21st century."

"So, Joe Biden or whoever has got his hand waggling that moth-eaten sock-puppet is consciously enriching these cartels and ensuring that they can expand their operations including more fentanyl to kill Americans and some would-be jihadists now and then."

Steyn said the U.S. is witnessing what is becoming a "lopsided business partnership between America and coyotes at a time of global pandemic -- when almost every national border on the planet, including the northern U.S. Border is closed down."

Canada is allowing very few people into the country by land or air from the U.S. -- and has instituted a nonetheless stringent exception for Alaskans trying to travel by land to and from the rest of the continental United States.

"[T]he southern border has been entirely dissolved because, apparently, it's the one place on Earth where the COVID just evaporates -- no danger there."

He remarked that the people centuries ago in what is now Germany were apparently not woke enough when they forged the Peace of Westphalia, which established the contemporary idea of borders.

"What do those guys know? They are not all caring and sensitive like you NPR and 'New York Times' types who know that every time a kid gets tossed into America, a coyote gets his wings."