Trump says he doubts Biden ‘making the decisions,’ calls border wall chatter ‘positive step’: report

Former President Trump expressed doubts Tuesday that his successor was "making most of the decisions" in the White House, noting from experience that being president is "a lot of work."

Trump also reacted positively to reports that the Biden administration was considering resuming construction on the U.S.-Mexico border wall after initially halting the work.

The former president’s comments came during a phone interview on the Newsmax network. Trump was speaking to Heather Childers, host of the network’s "American Agenda" program.

During the conversation, Trump expressed some good wishes to Biden, now in his third month as commander-in-chief.

"I hope he’s well," Trump said. "I hope everything’s fine from that standpoint, physically and mentally."

Continuing speculation has swirled around whether Biden has been able to fully perform the duties of president. During his first news conference March 25, Biden was seen using "cheat sheets" to help him respond to reporters’ questions and has also experienced some stumbles while climbing the stairs to board Air Force One for presidential flights.

Trump told Childers the daily demands of the presidency can be tough on anyone, not just the 78-year-old Biden.

"When I say ‘full time,’ – it’s 50 hours a day," Trump said. "It’s a lot of work."

But the former president said it appears to him that Biden may be delegating duties to his top advisers.

"I think other people are making most of the decisions," Trump said. He said many of Biden’s policies have seemed like "Bernie Sanders on steroids," referring to the independent progressive U.S. senator from Vermont.

Regarding the border wall, Trump said reports that the Biden team was considering filling in gaps along the wall were a "positive" sign, if true.

Homeland security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he was considering extending the existing wall, The Washington Times reported Monday.

Trump expressed frustration that his administration was unable to complete more of the wall because of legal entanglenents.

"We were gonna have that wall almost complete," he said. "It was delayed two-and-a-half years because of lawsuits."

He wished the new administration well if they choose to complete the job, Trump told Childers.

"If they’re going to complete it, it’s a great thing, that’s a very positive step," he said.

Trump has recently said he was considering a visit to the border region as both President Biden and Vice President Harris have faced criticism for not traveling there since taking office.