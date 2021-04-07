Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Trump says he doubts Biden ‘making the decisions,’ calls border wall chatter ‘positive step’: report

The former president said 'I hope he's well,' as Biden handles a job that Trump in a TV interview Tuesday called 'a lot of work'

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Trump slams Biden on infrastructure Video

Trump slams Biden on infrastructure

Says $2-trillion bill will ‘destroy’ economy.

Former President Trump expressed doubts Tuesday that his successor was "making most of the decisions" in the White House, noting from experience that being president is "a lot of work."

Trump also reacted positively to reports that the Biden administration was considering resuming construction on the U.S.-Mexico border wall after initially halting the work.

The former president’s comments came during a phone interview on the Newsmax network. Trump was speaking to Heather Childers, host of the network’s "American Agenda" program.

During the conversation, Trump expressed some good wishes to Biden, now in his third month as commander-in-chief.

TRUMP CALLS FOR MLB BOYCOTT, WARNS 'WOKE' CORPORATIONS AFTER ALL-STAR GAME PULLOUT

"I hope he’s well," Trump said. "I hope everything’s fine from that standpoint, physically and mentally."

Biden uses 'cheat sheet' at first news conferenceVideo

Continuing speculation has swirled around whether Biden has been able to fully perform the duties of president. During his first news conference March 25, Biden was seen using "cheat sheets" to help him respond to reporters’ questions and has also experienced some stumbles while climbing the stairs to board Air Force One for presidential flights.

Trump told Childers the daily demands of the presidency can be tough on anyone, not just the 78-year-old Biden.

"When I say ‘full time,’ – it’s 50 hours a day," Trump said. "It’s a lot of work."

But the former president said it appears to him that Biden may be delegating duties to his top advisers.

"I think other people are making most of the decisions," Trump said. He said many of Biden’s policies have seemed like "Bernie Sanders on steroids," referring to the independent progressive U.S. senator from Vermont.

Arizona sues Biden admin for ‘decriminalizing’ illegal immigrationVideo

Regarding the border wall, Trump said reports that the Biden team was considering filling in gaps along the wall were a "positive" sign, if true.

Homeland security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he was considering extending the existing wall, The Washington Times reported Monday.

Trump expressed frustration that his administration was unable to complete more of the wall because of legal entanglenents.

"We were gonna have that wall almost complete," he said. "It was delayed two-and-a-half years because of lawsuits."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He wished the new administration well if they choose to complete the job, Trump told Childers.

"If they’re going to complete it, it’s a great thing, that’s a very positive step," he said.

Trump has recently said he was considering a visit to the border region as both President Biden and Vice President Harris have faced criticism for not traveling there since taking office.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX