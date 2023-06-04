Border Patrol K-9 sniffs out $2M in fentanyl during traffic stop in Arizona

A Border Patrol K-9 helped agents sniff out $2 million worth of smuggled fentanyl during a traffic stop in Arizona last week, officials said.

The seizure happened at a checkpoint along I-8 near Yuma, Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel wrote on Twitter.

"The narcotics totaled more than 192 pounds, enough to kill 48 million people," McGurk-Daniel wrote.

The amount of fentanyl seized during the traffic stop was more than the total amount of fentanyl seized during the entirety of Fiscal Year 2022 in the Yuma Sector, according to public U.S. Customs and Border Protections statistics.

ARMED SUSPECTED MEXICAN CARTEL MEMBERS ARRESTED ON TEXAS SIDE OF BORDER

McGurk-Daniel shared photos that show packets of the deadly drug apparently hidden inside car seats.

Another photo showed the K-9, whose name was not immediately given, in front of the vehicle after the seats were opened and searched.

GOV. NOEM WILL SEND 50 NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS TO SOUTHERN BORDER ‘WARZONE’ TO HELP TEXAS

Fentanyl was also found hidden inside the gas tank of the car, FOX10 Phoenix reported.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No details about the suspect or any potential charges were immediately available.