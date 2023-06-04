Expand / Collapse search
Border security
Published

Border Patrol K-9 sniffs out $2M in fentanyl during traffic stop in Arizona

Fentanyl seized in Yuma Sector of Arizona along Interstate 8, border officials say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Border Patrol K-9 helped agents sniff out $2 million worth of smuggled fentanyl during a traffic stop in Arizona last week, officials said.

The seizure happened at a checkpoint along I-8 near Yuma, Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel wrote on Twitter.

"The narcotics totaled more than 192 pounds, enough to kill 48 million people," McGurk-Daniel wrote.

The amount of fentanyl seized during the traffic stop was more than the total amount of fentanyl seized during the entirety of Fiscal Year 2022 in the Yuma Sector, according to public U.S. Customs and Border Protections statistics. 

seized packs of fentanyl

Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel said the seized fentanyl weighed more than 192 pounds. (Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel)

McGurk-Daniel shared photos that show packets of the deadly drug apparently hidden inside car seats. 

Border Patrol K-9 and fentanyl found in car

A Border Patrol K-9 reportedly alerted agents to $2 million worth of fentanyl hidden inside a car. (Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel)

Another photo showed the K-9, whose name was not immediately given, in front of the vehicle after the seats were opened and searched. 

Fentanyl was also found hidden inside the gas tank of the car, FOX10 Phoenix reported.

No details about the suspect or any potential charges were immediately available.