POLITICS
Published

Gov. Noem will send 50 National Guard troops to southern border ‘warzone’ to help Texas

Noem previously sent National Guard troops to the border in 2021

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Bidens border crisis: Shocking video of giant gaps in wall between U.S.-Mexico reveals easy access for migrants Video

Bidens border crisis: Shocking video of giant gaps in wall between U.S.-Mexico reveals easy access for migrants

Muckraker.com founder Anthony Rubin warns of strong cartel presence and border instability as video reveals open gaps in the wall dividing the U.S. and Mexico.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced this week that she will be sending dozens of National Guard troops to the southern border to assist her Republican colleague Gov. Greg Abbott’s response to the immigration crisis.

In a press release, Noem said she will send "at least 50" member of the South Dakota National Guard to the border "later this summer."

"The border crisis is growing worse under President Biden’s willful inaction. Across the country, crime rates, drug overdoses and human trafficking have all skyrocketed, because our border remains a warzone," Noem said.

"Our National Guard soldiers are the best prepared to tackle this challenge. They have proven that they can serve with excellence in a situation such as this, and I am confident that they will do so again."

VIRGINIA GOV. YOUNGKIN SENDING NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS TO SOUTHERN BORDER TO AID TEXAS WITH MIGRANT CRISIS

Kristi Noem

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

The press release saidthat  Noem is "answering the call" as she joins a list of 12 other governors who have agreed to send troops to the border to assist Abbott's border response.

Noem sent National Guard troops to the border in 2021 on a 30- to 60-day deployment at the request of Abbott. 

ARK. GOV SANDERS DEPLOYS NATIONAL GUARD TO SOUTHERN BORDER TO HELP TEXAS TACKLE BORDER CRISIS

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

There were more than 1.7 million migrant encounters in fiscal year 2021, and more than 2.3 million in FY22. Over 1.4 million migrant encounters were recorded through the end of April in FY23 with more than 5 months left in the fiscal year.

"Monthly border encounters have increased by 536% since President Biden took office. Average monthly encounters are up to 204,566 to-date in fiscal year 2023," the press release stated. 

Migrants cross a barbed-wire barrier into the United States

Migrants cross a barbed-wire barrier into the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

"Prior to the Biden Administration, recorded border encounters had only ever been higher than 200,000 in one month in history, which was 23 years ago," it said.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

