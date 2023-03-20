Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Border Patrol chief says agents made thousands of apprehensions, nabbing drugs and criminals over weekend

Agents made 13,200 apprehensions at a time when a record number of migrants are coming across the border

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Tom Homan: The southern border 'scares the hell out of me' Video

Tom Homan: The southern border 'scares the hell out of me'

Former acting ICE director Tom Homan says he is afraid of the Southwest border as 69 non-US citizens on the FBI terror watch list were caught at the border since October. 

Border Patrol agents had a busy weekend as they seized hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs and thousands of apprehensions, officials said Monday. 

Raul Oritz, chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, said his agents made a number of seizures in the past 72 hours, including 13,200 apprehensions, the arrests of four sex offenders, "2 murders" and 1 gang member. 

Also caught a convicted felon and there were two unspecified rescues. Agents also found 111 pounds of methamphetamine, 99 pounds of fentanyl and 28.6 pounds of cocaine, Ortiz said. 

U.S. Border Patrol agents seized a number of drugs and made a number of arrests over the weekend, officials said. 

U.S. Border Patrol agents seized a number of drugs and made a number of arrests over the weekend, officials said.  (U.S Border Patrol)

Much of the fentanyl smuggled into the United States comes from Mexico, manufactured from chemicals that originate from China, officials have said. 

"Amazing work this weekend!" he tweeted with three images of the drugs taken. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, Ortiz testified before the House Homeland Security Committee where he disagreed with President Biden’s call to stop border wall construction, said there were policies in place that were holding agents back from doing their job, and backed agents who had falsely been accused of whipping Haitian migrants.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.