Border Patrol agents at the southern border near El Paso, Texas, disrupted two human smuggling operations earlier this week with at least 40 illegal immigrants found crammed into several vehicles.

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony "Scott" Good posted images on X Monday showing 24 illegal immigrants packed into at least two vehicles.

In one of the images, around 11 men can be seen lying down and stuffed into the back of a white-colored pickup truck. The men were covered with a tarp. In another image, several men and women can be seen jammed into the rear of another vehicle.

Good wrote that the Santa Teresa Border Patrol Anti-Smuggling Unit along with the Special Operations Detachment and the Texas Department of Public Safety teamed up to foil the smuggling operation.

"Teamwork [with] our law enforcement partners is key," Good wrote.

On Tuesday Good took to X again and posted another human smuggling bust with 16 migrants who were "dangerously crammed and transported in a small SUV."

"Smugglers transported these individuals with zero regard for their lives," Good wrote.

In one of the images, the mostly male migrants are seen sitting on the concrete with their faces blocked out. Another image shows an empty mini-SUV crashed against another vehicle.

It is unclear if the migrants were detained or if anyone was arrested for the smuggling operation. Fox News Digital reached out to Customs and Border Protection for additional information but did not immediately receive a response.

The incidents came in the wake of the U.S. southern border seeing its highest rate of illegal migrant encounters last month, blowing away previous statistics.

Sources with Customs and Border Protection told Fox News Digital that migrant encounters hit a staggering 300,000 incidents in the last month of 2023, reaching a level thought unimaginable just years ago.

Between Dec. 1 and 31, more than 302,000 migrants were documented attempting to cross the U.S. southern border.

It is the highest total for a single month ever recorded. It is also the first time migrant encounters have exceeded 300,000.

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi and Griff Jenkins contributed to this report.