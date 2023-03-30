Border child smugglers caught, air ops nabs three dozen illegal immigrants in camouflage hiding in remote cave

Within the past week, the Texas Department of Public Safety disrupted a child smuggling incident and caught three dozen illegal immigrants wearing camouflage while hiding in a cave.

The first incident came last Friday on RM-334 and 4th Street in Kinney County, Texas.

A Texas DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop and discovered that the driver and passenger were smuggling four illegal immigrants. Of the four immigrants, two were female juveniles, ages 14 and 16, as well as two adults, Texas DPS said.

The driver and passenger – both of whom are from San Antonio – were charged with smuggling of persons. The four illegal immigrants were handed over to U.S. Border Patrol.

In a video released by Texas DPS, the driver can be heard telling the arresting officer: "I feel like you guys are just arresting the wrong people."

"Who should we be arresting then?" the officer asks.

"Drug cartels. They're killing people. And sex trafficking and everything bad…," the driver responds.

"Those people are the same people that sent you down here," the officer tells him.

And this week, Texas DPS Air Ops located three dozen illegal immigrants decked in camouflage clothing as they concealed themselves inside a cave in Culberson County, south of Van Horn in the Big Bend Sector.

Footage released by Texas DPS shows an agent pointing to where the immigrants were hiding. The immigrants blend in with the surrounding rocks and are only visible as the agent gets closer.

Texas DPS said the immigrants had come from Mexico, Guatemala, and Colombia. All were handed over to U.S. Border Patrol for processing.

It was unclear when the incident took place.

Border Patrol agents stopped yet another human smuggling attempt on Thursday north of Laredo, Texas. Agents with the Laredo Sector responded to a call concerning a tractor-trailer that was possible being used in a human smuggling attempt.

Agents conducted a stop of the vehicle on I-35 near mile marker 36. The vehicle came to a stop and the driver fled into the nearby brush. Agents found 14 individuals inside the sleeper area of the cab.

Record checks revealed that the individuals were from El Salvador, Honduras, and Mexico and had entered the U.S. illegally. All were taken into custody and processed accordingly.