'Bordeaux Bandit' held in Rhode Island on warrant

The man who authorities dubbed the "Bordeaux Bandit" for allegedly stealing expensive bottles of wine around the Northeast is being held in Rhode Island on an unrelated charge.

Scott Deluca, of Cohoes, New York, was scheduled to appear Tuesday in Providence Superior Court as a bail violator. He wasn't brought into the courtroom, but attorneys met with the magistrate judge.

The 25-year-old is accused of wine theft in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York. One bottle he allegedly took is worth $4,800.

In Rhode Island, Deluca is charged with stealing something far less rarefied: video game equipment and jewelry. He faces up to 10 years in prison for larceny.

His lawyer wouldn't comment outside the courtroom.

Deluca is being held on a warrant. His next court appearance is Jan. 27.