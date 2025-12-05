Expand / Collapse search
National Guard

Bondi describes wounded National Guardsman as a 'miracle,' says 'he's able to open both eyes'

Bondi provides update on Staff Sgt Andrew Wolfe's condition after shooting

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Pam Bondi credits 'good, old-fashioned police work' for DC pipe bomb suspect's arrest Video

Pam Bondi credits 'good, old-fashioned police work' for DC pipe bomb suspect's arrest

Fox News' Madeleine Rivera provides the latest on the arrest of D.C. pipe bomb suspect Brian Cole Jr. Attorney General Pam Bondi joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the case and the charges against a Somali migrant accused of rape and kidnapping.

The National Guardsman who is fighting for his life after being shot last week in Washington, D.C., is a "miracle" who is now "able to open both eyes," Attorney General Pam Bondi told "Fox & Friends" on Friday.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, remains hospitalized after being wounded in the Nov. 26 shooting just blocks away from the White House. Another National Guardsman, Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, was killed.

"Please continue to pray for Andy. I saw Andy, I've met with his mom. I talked to his mom constantly, Melody. His dad, Jason. He has a sister, a brother, an eight-month-old niece. They're all in the hospital with him," Bondi said Friday.

"He's a miracle. From day one, his mother, Melody said, ‘My son is going to live. My son is going to be 100%.’ And I can say this because the parents let me. I was there when the doctors all came in the room after they had done an angiogram. He has no blood clots. He's a miracle. And now he's able to open both eyes," Bondi added.

FBI INVESTIGATES POSSIBLE TIES OF NATIONAL GUARD SHOOTER TO SHADOWY GROUP, A ‘CATALYST’ FOR JIHAD

Andrew Wolfe photo is pictured inset over a photo of a makeshift memorial for the two National Guardsmen shot

A makeshift memorial for U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe is seen outside of Farragut West Station, near the site where the two National Guard members were shot, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Washington.  (AP; US Attorney's Office)

The attorney general said Wolfe has suffered "severe injuries," and, "he's got a long road ahead of him, but we are praying that he makes a full recovery."

The suspected shooter is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national. He faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed. 

Bondi has said the Department of Justice intends to seek the death penalty.

TRUMP SAYS WOUNDED NATIONAL GUARDSMAN'S MOTHER HAS INSISTED TO HIM THAT HER SON WILL SURVIVE SHOOTING

police on streets blocked off split with photo of National Guard shooting suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal

Two National Guard soldiers were shot on Nov. 26, 2025, blocks from the White House in Washington, D.C. Alleged gunman Rahmanullah Lakanwal has been charged with first-degree murder. (AP Photo/Anthony Peltier;  Provided by Department of Justice)

"This was someone that the Biden administration, the monster, let into our country, let him walk into this country with little or no vetting, just like all these Somalis that Obama did who are committing crimes throughout our country," Bondi said Friday about the suspect. "And under Donald Trump, it's going to stop. We're going to find them, we're going to prosecute them, and they will be deported as well."

People in West Virginia stand next to poster of Sarah Beckstrom

People gather for a vigil in honor of National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom in Webster Springs, W.Va., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025.  (Kathleen Batten/AP)

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Wolfe was a "young man who's fighting for his life."

Fox News Digital's Stephen Sorace and Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
