Bondi describes wounded National Guardsman as a 'miracle,' says 'he's able to open both eyes'

The National Guardsman who is fighting for his life after being shot last week in Washington, D.C., is a "miracle" who is now "able to open both eyes," Attorney General Pam Bondi told "Fox & Friends" on Friday.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, remains hospitalized after being wounded in the Nov. 26 shooting just blocks away from the White House. Another National Guardsman, Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, was killed.

"Please continue to pray for Andy. I saw Andy, I've met with his mom. I talked to his mom constantly, Melody. His dad, Jason. He has a sister, a brother, an eight-month-old niece. They're all in the hospital with him," Bondi said Friday.

"He's a miracle. From day one, his mother, Melody said, ‘My son is going to live. My son is going to be 100%.’ And I can say this because the parents let me. I was there when the doctors all came in the room after they had done an angiogram. He has no blood clots. He's a miracle. And now he's able to open both eyes," Bondi added.

The attorney general said Wolfe has suffered "severe injuries," and, "he's got a long road ahead of him, but we are praying that he makes a full recovery."

The suspected shooter is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national. He faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed.

Bondi has said the Department of Justice intends to seek the death penalty.

"This was someone that the Biden administration, the monster, let into our country, let him walk into this country with little or no vetting, just like all these Somalis that Obama did who are committing crimes throughout our country," Bondi said Friday about the suspect. "And under Donald Trump, it's going to stop. We're going to find them, we're going to prosecute them, and they will be deported as well."

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Wolfe was a "young man who's fighting for his life."

