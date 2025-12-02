Expand / Collapse search
National Guard

Trump says wounded National Guardsman's mother has insisted to him that her son will survive shooting

Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe continues fighting for his life after being shot blocks from White House last week

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Memorial honoring National Guard in DC grows, President Trump says he intends to recognize their service Video

Memorial honoring National Guard in DC grows, President Trump says he intends to recognize their service

Fox News chief Washington correspondent Mike Emanuel reports on the D.C. National Guardsmen attack as a memorial honoring them grows on ‘Special Report.’

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the mother of the wounded National Guardsman insisted to him that her son will survive, as the 24-year-old continues "fighting for his life" after being shot just blocks from the White House last week.

Trump remarked on the condition of Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe during a Cabinet Meeting at the White House, giving reporters details of a conversation he had with Wolfe's mother following Wednesday's attack in the nation's capital. Wolfe was critically injured, while another National Guardsman, Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, was killed.

"And we have one young man who's fighting for his life. He's fighting very hard," Trump said, adding that while medical professionals "said he didn't have a chance," Wolfe's mother remained adamant that her son would live.

"I spoke to his mother, ‘Sir, he's going to be okay, I'm telling you.’ No doctor thought that. Nobody thought that. He was at bad places. And she was like, so positive. It was incredible. … It would be amazing if he lives. It would be amazing. A miracle, actually."

TRUMP INVITES FAMILIES OF TWO NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS SHOT IN DC TO WHITE HOUSE, PLANS TO HONOR SOLDIERS

National Guard shooting victim, Andrew Wolfe

File photo of National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe who was wounded in a shooting incident in Washington D.C., on the evening of November 26, 2025.  (Provided by Department of Justice)

Trump told reporters that Wolfe was still "fighting for his life" as of Tuesday.

National Guard shooting victim, Sarah Beckstrom

File photo of National Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom who was wounded in a shooting incident in Washington D.C., on the evening of November 26, 2025.  (Provided by Department of Justice)

On Monday, West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey provided an update on Wolfe's condition.

Wolfe had been upgraded to serious condition, a step down from the previously reported "critical" status, Morrisey said, adding that there had been some "positive news" from friends and family in the hospital.

President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting

President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Washington, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, seated left, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, seated left. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

"Andrew was asked if he could hear the nurse who asked the question to give a ‘thumbs up’ and he did respond," the governor said, calling the soldier’s mother, Melody, "such a positive force" and that she and her husband, Jason’s top request of the public is to continue to offer prayers.

WHERE THE TRUMP ADMIN'S COURT FIGHT OVER DC NATIONAL GUARD STANDS IN WAKE OF SHOOTING

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday that he discussed a White House visit with the families of Wolfe and Beckstrom.

makeshift memorial for National Guardsmen

A makeshift memorial for U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe is seen outside of Farragut West Station, near the site where the two National Guard members were shot, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

"I said, ‘When you’re ready, because that's a tough thing, come to the White House. We're going to honor Sarah,’" Trump said at the time. "And likewise with Andrew, recover or not."

The suspected shooter is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed. Attorney General Pam Bondi has said the Department of Justice intends to seek the death penalty.

This is a developing news story; check back for updates.

Fox News Digital's Charles Creitz contributed to this report.

