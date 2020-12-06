Bomb threat forces passenger plane from Russia to evacuate at JFK

A plane at New York City's JFK Airport was evacuated Sunday following a bomb threat, according to the the Port Authority Police Department.

FRONTIER AIRLINES PASSENGER REMOVED FROM FLIGHT OVER MASK DISPUTE, VIDEO SHOWS

Authorities told Fox News the threat was received from an incoming flight from Moscow, Russia, which landed at the New York airport at about 3:49 p.m. EST with approximately 250 passengers.

JFK Airport said in a tweet that it is "fully open and flights are operating without delays" and that emergency personnel and activity may be observed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police added that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.