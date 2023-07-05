Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Bomb threat diverts flight carrying 177 passengers to Spokane International Airport; one in custody

Alaska Airlines Flight 334 was traveling from Atlanta to Seattle when the 'direct threat' was made

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
The Spokane International Airport in Washington suspended aviation operations following a bomb threat that was made by a passenger onboard a flight en route from Atlanta to Seattle, according to multiple reports.

Alaska Airlines told Fox News Digital the flight was diverted to Spokane "as a precaution" after a male passenger made a "direct threat" onboard Alaska Airlines Flight 334. A ground stop was subsequently issued at the airport, officials said.

"There was a security incident this afternoon involving Alaska Airlines Flight 334 from Atlanta to Seattle. A male guest made a direct threat to the safety of our aircraft to one of our flight attendants," Alaska Airlines said in a statement. "Consistent with security procedures, local and federal law enforcement were immediately notified and met the aircraft when it arrived."

Spokane Airport spokesperson Todd Woodard told KREM 2 that Airport Police have one person in custody and other passengers who witnessed someone getting escorted away in handcuffs confirmed the arrest.

A far view of the airport

The Spokane International Airport suspended aviation operations following a bomb threat on July 5, 2023. (Spokane International Airport)

Alaska Airlines said the flight, which was carrying 177 passengers and 6 crew members, safely landed in Spokane at 5:15 p.m. P.T. They were all safely evacuated.

"We appreciate their patience and understanding during this situation. We are working to get them to Seattle, their original destination, as quickly as possible. We are grateful for the professionalism and care of our flight attendants and pilots throughout this incident," the airline told Fox News Digital.

A plane flying

Aviation operations at the Spokane International Airport have resumed following a bomb threat on July 5, 2023.  (Spokane International Airport)

Fox News Digital reached out to the Spokane International Airport, but a response was not immediately received.

Spokane police, the Spokane County Bomb Squad, and the FBI responded to the threat.

A plane on the ground

Spokane International Airport Police arrested one person following a bomb threat on July 5, 2023. (Spokane International Airport)

KXLY4 reported four planes experienced delayed departures and four had delayed arrivals.

As of 6:45 p.m., the Spokane Airport said it has resumed aviation operations 