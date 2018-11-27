Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MILITARY
Published
Last Update 26 mins ago

Bolton defends not listening to Khashoggi tape

Associated Press
National security adviser John Bolton speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

National security adviser John Bolton speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's national security adviser says he did not listen to an audio recording of the killing of a Saudi journalist because he doesn't speak Arabic.

John Bolton says that because he doesn't speak Arabic, he doesn't expect he would "learn any more" from listening to the tape than from reading a transcript. Bolton spoke to reporters Tuesday at the White House.

The audio recording quickly emerged as a key piece of evidence amid conflicting accounts of Jamal Khashsoggi's murder at a Saudi Arabian consulate in October.

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman must have at least known about the plot to kill Khashoggi, prompting calls by many in Congress for the U.S. to take a tougher stance with the key Gulf ally.