Maryland

Body of third Baltimore bridge collapse victim recovered, 3 still missing

The body of 38-year-old Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval was recovered more than a week after the Francis Scott Key Bridge was struck by a cargo ship

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Dive teams assessing how to get wreckage out after Baltimore bridge collapse Video

Dive teams assessing how to get wreckage out after Baltimore bridge collapse

Fox News correspondent Madeleine Rivera reports from Baltimore on the efforts to clear the wreckage from the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on 'Fox Report.'

The body of a third construction worker killed when the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed last week after it was struck by a cargo ship was recovered Friday, officials said. 

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced the recovery of 38-year-old Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval from the Patapsco River on Friday evening. 

"This evening, the Unified Command announced that divers were able to bring Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, one of the remaining missing workers, home to his family," Scott said in a statement. "While I take solace in knowing this brings us one step closer to closure, my heart continues to be with all the families still waiting anxiously for their loved ones."

BALTIMORE BRIDGE COLLAPSE: HOUSE FREEDOM CAUCUS DEMANDS LIMITS ON FEDERAL REBUILD FUNDING

Baltimore bridge collapse

FBI Evidence Response Team members work at the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore on March 26. The body of a third victim of the collapse was recovered Friday. (FBI Baltimore)

"I am grateful for the first responders who have maintained focus on recovering the remaining victims and continued their work to clear the channel with the utmost care," he added. "We will continue to do everything in our power to support these families, and provide whatever they need to persevere through this unthinkable tragedy."

Salvage dive teams found what they believe was one of six missing construction workers and notified the Maryland Department of State Police. Suazo-Sandoval's body was recovered around 10:30 a.m., and his family was notified of the discovery, officials said. 

Suazo-Sandoval is one of six people killed in the March 26 collapse. The other two construction workers who were recovered have been identified as 35-year-old Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, and 26-year-old Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera.

US ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS PLANS TO REOPEN PORT OF BALTIMORE BY END OF APRIL AFTER KEY BRIDGE COLLAPSE

The Francis Scott Key Bridge is seen after collapsing into the water early Tuesday morning

The Francis Scott Key Bridge is seen after collapsing into the water early Tuesday morning in Baltimore, Md. A cargo ship struck a support beam on the bridge, causing it to fall into the Patapsco River. (Baltimore Fire Rescue)

Their bodies were found inside a red pickup truck submerged about 25 feet deep in the middle of the Patapsco River, FOX DC reported.

The Dali cargo ship struck the bridge in the early morning hours, where a construction crew was filling potholes on the structure. 

Before the crash, the vessel lost power and a mayday alert was issued, which allowed just enough time for police to stop traffic. Eight construction workers were on break when the bridge collapsed. Two were rescued, and the remaining six were presumed dead the next day. 

Biden receives briefing on Baltimore bridge collapse

President Joe Biden participates in an operational briefing on the response and recovery efforts of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, Friday, April 5, 2024 in Dundalk, Md., as Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, right, looks on. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

"There are families still waiting to hear if we have found their loved one. I can promise you, we are fully committed to finding closure for each of these families," Col. Roland Butler, Jr., superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, said in a statement.

On Friday, President Biden visited the site of the collapse and promised to rebuild the structure with help from the federal government. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.