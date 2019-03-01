Body of mother, 23, who vanished after leaving Boston nightclub found in car trunk, family says

The body of a 23-year-old mother who vanished after leaving a Boston nightclub last weekend was discovered Thursday in the trunk of a vehicle driven by the man suspected of abducting her, the woman's family said.

Louis D. Coleman III, 32, of Providence, R.I., who on Thursday morning was named as a suspect in connection with the disappearance of Jassy Correia, was arrested in Delaware after a police chase. Inside the trunk of Coleman's car, cops found Correia's body, the 23-year-old's family told WBZ-TV. The Boston Police Department said in a statement that a body was indeed "recovered," however, police were still "awaiting a positive identification."

MASSACHUSETTS POLICE ID SUSPECT WANTED IN CONNECTION WITH MISSING MOTHER, 23, LAST SEEN AT NIGHTCLUB

“The cause and manner of death are pending," the statement said.

Correia, who's survived by her 2-year-old daughter, was reportedly last seen at the Venu Nightclub early Sunday “in the company of an unknown male” and was seen getting into a red car with him. Police also released surveillance footage from that night in hopes of eliciting more tips in the case, which had been described as a possible kidnapping as late as Thursday morning.

MASSACHUSETTS WOMAN REPORTED MISSING AFTER LEAVING BOSTON BAR IS FOUND; SUSPECT CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING

Boston 25 News reported Coleman will remain in custody in Delaware and it was not immediately clear when he will be charged. Providence Police said Coleman does not have a criminal history. It was not immediately clear if Correia and Coleman had any kind of relationship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.