Body of California father who jumped in river to save 1-year-old son found: report

The body of a California father who has been missing since he jumped into a river in an attempt to save his 1-year-old son late last month was found on Sunday, authorities said in a press release.

Moua Lo, 41, went missing on March 29 after jumping into the San Joaquin River – about 40 miles south of Sacramento – without a life jacket to rescue his son, authorities said. His son, who was wearing a life jacket, was later pulled from the water by rescue officials and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Multiple agencies continued searching for Lo with the help of local fisherman, Sacramento’s KCRA reported. A fisherman found Lo’s body in a river on Sunday and the Sacramento Coroner’s Officer recovered his body, the station said.

The coroner’s office confirmed the identity of the body on Monday evening, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. Lo’s son is reportedly still in the hospital. No additional details were released.

