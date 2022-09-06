Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published

Body found in Des Plaines River in Illinois

Unidentified man discovered dead in Joliet, Illinois

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The body of an unidentified man was found Tuesday in the Des Plaines River in Illinois, a report says. 

The grim discovery in Joliet was made by an Ozinga Concrete employee around 7:15 a.m. local time, police told Fox32 Chicago. 

It was not immediately clear how the man ended up in the water. 

Members of the Joliet Fire Department removed the body, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Fox32 Chicago reports. 

His cause of death has not been released. 

The discovery comes nearly a week after Artie Odom, 50, was found dead downstream at the Dresden Island Lock and Dam after disappearing while riding on a towing vessel, according to Fox32 Chicago.