Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois
Published

2 die in Illinois house explosion

Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office, LaSalle County Coroner’s Office are investigating the cause of the explosion

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two people have died in a house explosion in rural northern Illinois, authorities said.

First responders were called at 11:25 a.m. Saturday to the explosion outside LaSalle, about 80 miles southwest of Chicago, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office said in a posting on Facebook.

The identities of the two people have not been released, and the cause of the explosion is being investigated, the sheriff’s office said.

CHICAGO 5-YEAR-OLD DIES DAYS AFTER DRIVE-BY SHOOTING

Two people died in a house explosion in Illinois.

Two people died in a house explosion in Illinois.

Among the agencies investigating the explosion are the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office, the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reported.

ILLINOIS ROAD SHUT DOWN FOR MASSIVE SNAKE MIGRATION — AND SOME ARE VENOMOUS

Additional details were not available Sunday.