Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Body found at California construction site identified 2 decades later

CA police identified the body as a mother who last contacted her family in 1981

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

More than two decades after a woman's body was found at a construction site near Los Angeles, police have identified her as a mother who last had contact with her family in 1981.

Catherine Parker-Johnson’s remains were identified earlier this year through DNA comparisons with her daughter and sister, Redondo Beach police said in a statement Friday.

The last time her family was in contact with Parker-Johnson was May 1981 in the Lennox area of Los Angeles, the statement said. She had not been reported missing, police said.

CALIFORNIA HIKERS DISCOVER REMAINS ON MOUNT BALDY AFTER SEARCH RESUMES FOR JULIAN SANDS

Catherine Parker-Johnson

A body that was found at a construction site near Los Angeles, California, in 2001 has finally been identified as Catherine Parker-Johnson, a mother who last had contact with her family in 1981. Parker-Johnson was not reported missing when the body was found. (Redondo Beach Police Department via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The body was discovered Aug. 29, 2001 during a construction project on a residential street in the city of Redondo Beach. Police said there was an investigation at the time but they were not able to identify the body.

There is now an active homicide investigation into Parker-Johnson’s death, officials said.

Additional details were not immediately available. Police have scheduled a news conference for Monday morning to discuss the case and ask for help from the public.