Body of child, second twin brother, recovered off coast of Texas: report

A second body recovered off the coast of Texas is believed to be one of two 13-year-old twin brothers missing since Sunday.

The discovery was made around 1 a.m. Thursday near 47th and Seawall Boulevard, Galveston Island Beach Patrol officials told KHOU-TV.

The boy was reportedly found by someone walking about 10 feet from the shoreline who called 911.

Multiple agencies responded to the location to confirm the young boy matched the description of the remaining missing twin.

The boy's family has been notified.

His twin brother was located Tuesday. Four people walking by reportedly saw the body around 2 a.m., pulled it to shore and then called 911.

The boys' family called for help Sunday after the boys went missing on the water on the west side of Pleasure Pier around 4:30 p.m.

The brothers, identified as Josue and Jefferson Perez, according to KHOU, were last seen in chest-deep or waist-deep water, officials said. No one confirmed seeing the boys, who did not know how to swim, go underwater.

"So essentially what happened is they were out in the water, the parents briefly lost sight of them, and they looked back up into that area, and they did not see them any longer," Lt. Austin Kirwin with Galveston Beach Patrol told FOX 26 Houston.