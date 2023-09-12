Body found in Arizona desert identified as California veteran missing for over 27 years

The body of a California man has been identified more than 27 years after being found in a northwest Arizona desert area, authorities said Tuesday.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said remains of a man between 30 and 40 years old were discovered near Kingman in January 1996. The man, now identified as Sherman George from the Los Angeles area, died from a gunshot wound to the head, was buried in a shallow grave and may have been a homicide victim, officials said.

Attempts to identify the remains were unsuccessful until February, when sheriff’s investigators sent a DNA sample to a Texas-based forensic research company.

Using advanced DNA testing, scientists identified the man as George, who sheriff's officials said was an Army veteran who was known to frequent the deserts in California and Arizona with his military friends prior to his death.

They said George was estranged from his family, who last saw him in late 1994, and he had never been reported missing.