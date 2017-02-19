Expand / Collapse search
TERROR
Published
Last Update February 23, 2017

"Blind Sheik" guilty of 1990s terror plots dies in US prison

By | Associated Press
A federal prison official says blind Egyptian cleric Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman who serving a life sentence in the United States in connection with a failed plot to blow up landmarks in New York City has died.

Abdel-Rahman died early Saturday. He was 78. Abdel-Rahman was sentenced to life in prison after his 1995 conviction for his advisory role in a plot to blow up landmarks, including the United Nations, and several bridges and tunnels.

Kenneth McKoy of the Federal Correction Complex in Butner, North Carolina, said Rahman died at 5:40 a.m. after a long battle with diabetes and coronary artery disease.