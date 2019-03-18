Blind man reportedly first to run New York City Half marathon with team of guide dogs

A blind man ran the New York City Half Marathon on Sunday with help from a team of three guide dogs.

Thomas Panek, the president and CEO of Guiding Eyes for the Blind, ran the 13.1-mile marathon in what the organization called a record-setting situation. Guide dogs Westley, Waffle and Gus — the Running Guides Relay Team — led Panek on his run.

Panek told WABC-TV before the event that he believed "the biggest obstacle is just getting it done at a faster pace, moving with the dog, and keeping our footwork together."

"Dogs are running creatures. They love to move and run," he said. "A lot of times when we're walking our dogs we're holding them back — they want to get out there and have fun."

Westley, a black Labrador Retriever, joined the CEO during the first five miles of the race. Next, Waffle, a yellow Labrador Retriever, took the reins, and Gus, also a Labrador Retriever, helped Panek across the finish line.

Westley, according to the group, is a "social, loveable oaf who doesn’t realize how big he is," and his sister, Waffle, is the fastest member of the guide dogs running team "and the only girl!"

Gus was front and center after the race to accept the team medal with Panek, who finished the half marathon in 2 hours and 20 minutes.

The race was seemingly Gus's final run, as Guiding Eyes wrote on Instagram Monday that he "has gracefully entered retirement." He'll be living out his days with Panek and his family "as a cherish pet," according to the organization.

And as for Waffle and Westley, the duo "will now wait to be matched with a handler who is blind or visually impaired."